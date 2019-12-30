Caspian Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. During the last week, Caspian has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $142,737.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.06110370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

