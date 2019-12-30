Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 9,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,772,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,338,468.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $387.46 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

