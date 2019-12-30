CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $48,876.00 and $12,765.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

999 (999) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039895 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003812 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000744 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.