Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.50 ($7.56) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.40 ($6.28).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($5.99) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.76. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.19. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

