CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,148.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $1,148.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and RightBTC. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.34 or 0.06051419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

