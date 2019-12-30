Celer Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.62 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.06110370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,044,342 tokens. Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network's official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

