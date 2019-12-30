Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $17.88 on Monday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

