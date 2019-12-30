Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.94% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BURG opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Chanticleer has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 115.43%. Analysts predict that Chanticleer will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURG. ValuEngine upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

