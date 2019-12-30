Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Update

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 200,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, First Analysis reduced their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charah Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $121.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 34,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $75,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock valued at $99,598. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 114,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

