Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 90.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 539,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 256,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

