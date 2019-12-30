Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $24,016.00 and $40.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 366,456,390 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

