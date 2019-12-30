Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 241.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on CQP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

