Chiliz (CHZ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $27.07 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

