Chimpion Market Capitalization Achieves $6.78 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Chimpion token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002939 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 70.9% against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $215,708.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

