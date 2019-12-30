China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 266,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

