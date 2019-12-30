Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $136.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $77.32 and a fifty-two week high of $137.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.581 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

