Citigroup Boosts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $84.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.04.

ZLAB opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zai Lab by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 298,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 616.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 266,312 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after buying an additional 220,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

