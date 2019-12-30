ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0002 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $291.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,749,880,415 coins and its circulating supply is 11,708,838,588 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

