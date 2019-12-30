Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Update

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

CBSH opened at $68.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $862,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,728,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $110,891.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

