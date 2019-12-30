Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

