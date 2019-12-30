Comparing QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and NetEase (OTCMKTS:NTES)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QuoteMedia and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 NetEase 0 0 11 0 3.00

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $329.06, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than NetEase.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 5.48% -45.67% 15.40% NetEase 27.21% 37.50% 20.90%

Volatility & Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $11.13 million 1.38 $500,000.00 N/A N/A NetEase $9.77 billion 4.01 $930.91 million $6.87 44.56

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Summary

NetEase beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

