Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce sales of $168.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.00 million to $169.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $164.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $720.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $722.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $753.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at about $11,076,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

