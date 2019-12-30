Conceal Price Hits $0.0881 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $503,045.00 and approximately $95,694.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058168 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00602066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00225814 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084624 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001814 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,101,541 coins and its circulating supply is 5,708,882 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.