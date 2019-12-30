Consensus (SEN) Market Cap Achieves $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058155 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086197 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00072674 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,306.24 or 1.00415278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

