Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $46.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 1,411,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,994.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,635,293 shares of company stock worth $49,799,991 and have sold 317,971 shares worth $10,976,079. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

