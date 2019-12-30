Contentos One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.41 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.06110370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,701,466 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.