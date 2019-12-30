Contents Protocol Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $104,200.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.83 or 0.06086205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029865 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

