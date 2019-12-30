Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.48 Million

Brokerages expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to report $137.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Continental Building Products reported sales of $140.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full-year sales of $509.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $514.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $527.34 million, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $538.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Building Products.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

In related news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,198 shares of company stock worth $1,069,530. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Building Products (CBPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.