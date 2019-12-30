Contrasting National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) & First Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FFBC)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Australia Bank pays out 90.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Financial Bancorp pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National Australia Bank and First Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Financial Bancorp 1 3 1 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Australia Bank and First Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $23.02 billion 2.10 $3.38 billion $0.61 14.12 First Financial Bancorp $643.76 million 3.95 $172.60 million $2.28 11.22

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp 27.72% 10.13% 1.54%

Risk and Volatility

National Australia Bank has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats National Australia Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; agribusiness loans; equipment and vehicle loans; debtor, invoice, and trade finance; and documentary trade, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, life, and injury insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 719 branches and business banking centers, and 2,695 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

