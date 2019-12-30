Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $124.17 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00058155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $807.29 million and approximately $124.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086197 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00072674 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,306.24 or 1.00415278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.