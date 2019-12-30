CoTrader Hits Market Cap of $359,383.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $359,383.00 and approximately $61,072.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

