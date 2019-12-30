Counterparty Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $345.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $345.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00019995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,361.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02894298 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00550155 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000317 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,396 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

