Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 761,387 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 75.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 67,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

