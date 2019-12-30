Covesting Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Covesting has a market cap of $1.31 million and $757.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covesting has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covesting

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

