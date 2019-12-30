Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.42 ($55.14).

Shares of 1COV opened at €41.58 ($48.35) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.07 and its 200-day moving average is €42.82.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

