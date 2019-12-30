Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will report sales of $346.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.40 million and the lowest is $343.00 million. Covia posted sales of $441.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

CVIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Covia during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investure LLC bought a new position in Covia during the second quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Covia by 105.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Covia during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Covia during the third quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of CVIA opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Covia has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

