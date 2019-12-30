Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €59.00 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €59.00 ($68.60) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.38 ($62.08).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.