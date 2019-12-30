Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

Several research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,167,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 3.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

