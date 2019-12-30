CROAT Hits Market Capitalization of $86,125.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $86,125.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 73,972,371 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.