Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Crocs stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $17,188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 911.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 552,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 513,900 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $11,171,000.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.