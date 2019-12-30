Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Update

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 57,550,000 shares. Currently, 34.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

CRON stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 594,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,383. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 3.20. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 7,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.