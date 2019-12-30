Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.10.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $10,704,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,862,248 shares of company stock worth $142,200,055 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after buying an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $48.92 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crowdstrike

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.