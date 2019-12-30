Crown 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $673.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $882,820.00 and $673.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.81 or 0.02892659 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00535231 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,760,947 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

