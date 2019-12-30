CryCash (CRC) Price Hits $0.0704 on Major Exchanges

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $335,233.00 and $159,632.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CryCash

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

