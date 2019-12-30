Crypto.com Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.21 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Chain (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Crypto.com Chain has a market cap of $371.37 million and $6.21 million worth of Crypto.com Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Chain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto.com Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01350217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00124305 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Crypto.com Chain

Crypto.com Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,746,575,342 tokens. Crypto.com Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Chain is medium.com/@crypto.com. Crypto.com Chain’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Chain is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Chain Token Trading

Crypto.com Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.