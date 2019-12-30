Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Down 5% This Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $430.84 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Indodax, Bibox and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.48 or 0.06078274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,674,885,845 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, Upbit, Huobi Global, Bithumb Global, BiteBTC, Indodax, Bittrex, HitBTC, BigONE, Huobi Korea, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Dcoin, OceanEx, CoinTiger, Bibox, Fatbtc, KuCoin, OKEx, Bithumb, DDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.