Cryptoindex.com 100 Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00007191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $33.03 million and approximately $82,102.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.06059571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

