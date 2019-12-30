CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.03.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.