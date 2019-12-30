CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 145,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.31 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CyberOptics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 727.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.