DA Davidson Weighs in on Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PINE opened at $18.80 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.